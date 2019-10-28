UrduPoint.com
Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations Constructive, Next Round To Expected In November-Novak

Mon 28th October 2019 | 09:57 PM

Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Consultations Constructive, Next Round to Expected in November-Novak

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) The trilateral consultations of Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on gas were carried out constructively, the next round will be held in the end of November, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"In general, the work will be continued, at the end of November there will be regular consultations. We are positive, in my opinion, the meeting was quite constructive, because we saw that all parties were constructive," Novak said in an interview with Russia's Rossiya 24 news channel, commenting on the consultations' results.

More Stories From Business

