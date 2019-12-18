UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks On Dec 19 To Focus On Transit Volume - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:38 PM

Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks on Dec 19 to Focus on Transit Volume - European Commission

The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday that the next Russia-Ukraine-European Commission ministerial meeting on Russian gas transit through Ukraine would be held in Berlin on Thursday, adding that it would focus on the timeframe, the volume and the tariffs, as well as on settling arbitration disputes

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday that the next Russia-Ukraine-European Commission ministerial meeting on Russian gas transit through Ukraine would be held in Berlin on Thursday, adding that it would focus on the timeframe, the volume and the tariffs, as well as on settling arbitration disputes.

The European Commission added that it would be represented by Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who used to be in charge of the Energy Union before being appointed as the vice-President for interinstitutional relations.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Berlin Gas

Recent Stories

‘Talks@PTCL’ speakers enthrall the audience

3 minutes ago

Syria's Muallem to Attend Moscow Intergovernmental ..

5 minutes ago

Mushraff convicted for treason,not traitor; Sh Ras ..

5 minutes ago

Zakir Hussain Hockey tournament: Semi-finals line- ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Delays Spanish Military Chief's Flight From K ..

5 minutes ago

Wealthy Western, Arab sates failed in refugee cris ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.