Russia-Ukraine-EU Gas Talks on Dec 19 to Focus on Transit Volume - European Commission

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The European Commission confirmed on Wednesday that the next Russia-Ukraine-European Commission ministerial meeting on Russian gas transit through Ukraine would be held in Berlin on Thursday, adding that it would focus on the timeframe, the volume and the tariffs, as well as on settling arbitration disputes.

The European Commission added that it would be represented by Vice President Maros Sefcovic, who used to be in charge of the Energy Union before being appointed as the vice-President for interinstitutional relations.