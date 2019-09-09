Russia-Ukraine-EU Talks On Gas To Be Held In Brussels On September 19 - EU Source
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Talks on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will be held in Brussels on September 19, a source in the commission told Sputnik.
According to source, the date had been agreed with Russia and Ukraine.