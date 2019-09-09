UrduPoint.com
Russia-Ukraine-EU Talks On Gas To Be Held In Brussels On September 19 - EU Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:56 PM

Russia-Ukraine-EU Talks on Gas to Be Held in Brussels on September 19 - EU Source

Talks on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will be held in Brussels on September 19, a source in the commission told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Talks on gas between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission will be held in Brussels on September 19, a source in the commission told Sputnik.

According to source, the date had been agreed with Russia and Ukraine.

