Russia-Ukraine-EU Technical Consultations On Gas Transit To Be Held Nov 20 - EC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 12:20 AM

Russia-Ukraine-EU Technical Consultations on Gas Transit to Be Held Nov 20 - EC

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Three-party consultations on gas transit at a technical level between Russia, Ukraine and the EU will be held on November 20, a European Commission spokesman told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, a source in the EC said the next round of the technical consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the EC on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract was expected to take place in the week starting November 18.

