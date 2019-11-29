UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Ukraine-EU Technical Gas Consultations Postponed To Next Week - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 04:23 PM

Russia-Ukraine-EU Technical Gas Consultations Postponed to Next Week - Source

The trilateral technical consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which Brussels was supposed to host on Friday, have been postponed to the next week, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The trilateral technical consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which Brussels was supposed to host on Friday, have been postponed to the next week, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik.

"The technical talks have been postponed to next week," the source said, without specifying the reasons behind this decision.

The previous round of consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union was held on November 20 in the format of a videocall.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Brussels November Gas

Recent Stories

TCL Launches flagship store in Islamabad

2 minutes ago

PTA Response to Freedom House Report on Internet F ..

11 minutes ago

UAE’s support after Christchurch attack gave psy ..

11 minutes ago

Over 300 UG, PG degrees conferred at NUST MCS conv ..

13 minutes ago

Infinix and TikTok join hands to launch all new S5 ..

20 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks reply from Railwa ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.