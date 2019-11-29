Russia-Ukraine-EU Technical Gas Consultations Postponed to Next Week - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The trilateral technical consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine, which Brussels was supposed to host on Friday, have been postponed to the next week, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik.

"The technical talks have been postponed to next week," the source said, without specifying the reasons behind this decision.

The previous round of consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Union was held on November 20 in the format of a videocall.