Russia, Ukraine, EU to Hold Technical Gas Consultations Week Starting Nov 18 - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The next round of the technical consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission on Russian gas transit through Ukraine after the expiration of the current contract is expected to take place in the week starting November 18, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik on Monday.

Prior to that, Russia and Ukraine will continue bilateral contacts, the source added.

The source also praised the trilateral technical consultations, which Brussels hosted on November 8, as constructive. According to the source, the sides focused on the interconnection agreement between Russia's Gazprom and Ukraine' new transmission system operator, as well as on booking transportation capacities in Ukraine from January 1, 2020.