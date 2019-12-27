Russia-Ukraine Gas Negotiations Continue in Vienna - Gazprom

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) The Russian-Ukrainian gas transit negotiations continue in Vienna, a representative of Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Friday.

Gazprom said on Thursday that the two countries' delegations were meeting in Vienna for talks aimed at implementing the gas cooperation protocol, signed on December 20 in Minsk.

"The talks in Vienna continue," Gazprom's representative told reporters, when asked whether the gas talks in the Austrian city continued.