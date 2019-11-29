Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Constructive, Some Technicalities Left to Work Out - Novak

(@imziishan)

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia-Ukraine gas talks held earlier this week were constructive, but some technical issues still need work, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"The meeting was constructive, but some issues of a technical nature require additional discussion, review, so specialists have to finish work on them," Novak told reporters of the Thursday meeting.

When asked if December 13 the date mentioned by Ukraine's Naftogaz was the ultimate deadline for signing a long-term deal, Novak said that Russia did not set out any specific timeline.

"But the most important thing is for them to certify their gas transit operator," Novak said.