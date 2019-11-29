UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Constructive, Some Technicalities Left To Work Out - Novak

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Constructive, Some Technicalities Left to Work Out - Novak

Russia-Ukraine gas talks held earlier this week were constructive, but some technical issues still need work, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday

MALABO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Russia-Ukraine gas talks held earlier this week were constructive, but some technical issues still need work, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Friday.

"The meeting was constructive, but some issues of a technical nature require additional discussion, review, so specialists have to finish work on them," Novak told reporters of the Thursday meeting.

When asked if December 13 the date mentioned by Ukraine's Naftogaz was the ultimate deadline for signing a long-term deal, Novak said that Russia did not set out any specific timeline.

"But the most important thing is for them to certify their gas transit operator," Novak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia December Gas

Recent Stories

AFPGMI delegation visits Rescue 1122 Headquarters

8 seconds ago

UK Police Gun Down Man on London Bridge - Reports

9 seconds ago

Police say 'incident' on London Bridge after repor ..

11 seconds ago

777 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

13 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang holds open court

16 seconds ago

Chief Secretary calls on Chief Minister Punjab

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.