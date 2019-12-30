Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Continue - Kremlin Spokesman

Russia continues gas transit negotiations with Ukraine, and it is not an easy process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling for abstaining from making any forecasts regarding contracts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia continues gas transit negotiations with Ukraine, and it is not an easy process, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, calling for abstaining from making any forecasts regarding contracts.

"I have nothing to say yet. Negotiations continue. Work continues, and it is not easy. Let us not jump ahead and make any forecasts," Peskov told reporters, when asked to comment on the negotiations.