Russia-Ukraine Gas Talks Intensive, Moscow Determined to Solve Disputable Issues - Novak

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Gas talks between Russia and Ukraine are intensive, and Moscow is determined to find constructive solutions to any disputes between the two parties, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday at the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna

"Today, the negotiations are continuing at the corporate level and are very intensive. Even at the moment they are ongoing. We, of course, are determined to find all the necessary solutions to the issues that exist," Novak said in an interview with the Russia24 broadcaster.

The minister outlined that there were a number of legal and logistical issues still to resolve.

"We believe that the litigation should be solved first. This is a key issue on the agenda. Conditions must also be created for gas transmission that are competitive with others. In this case, of course, the transmission system will remain and we will have opportunities, such as using the gas pipeline system of Ukraine," Novak added.

The energy minister confirmed to reporters that leading gas companies Gazprom, Naftogaz and the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system were taking part in discussions.

In the same interview, Novak also outlined Russia's plans for its oil production up to the end of the year after OPEC+ and its allies agreed to further cuts in production, although condensates were excluded. Therefore, according to Novak, Russia will begin reducing production by 228,000 barrels per day in order to reach target production of 10,398 million barrels daily.

"228 [thousand barrels per day] until January 1, until we will reach the target level of 10,398 [million barrels per day]. That is, either way we are reducing 228 [thousand barrels per day], only of pure oil, we are not considering condensate," he added.

From January 1, Russia's obligations to reduce production will increase to 300,000 barrels per day, the minister said.