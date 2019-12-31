KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The agreements signed between Russia and Ukraine on gas transit remove multiple risks, including for the financial system of Ukraine, Naftogaz said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Russia and Ukraine signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1. According to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.

5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years.

"The transit will not be interrupted, and it will be carried out by an independent certified operator. In addition, numerous risks, including for the country's financial system, that could materialize in case of a transit termination, are removed," Naftogaz wrote on Twitter.

On December 20, Russia and Ukraine signed a gas cooperation protocol to secure Russian gas transit after the expiration of the current contract.