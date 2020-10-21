Russia, Ukraine Representatives Hold 1st Talks on Trade Cooperation in Moscow Since 2014

Russia's and Ukraine's representatives are currently holding a meeting on trade and economic cooperation in Moscow for the first time in several years, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

A similar meeting, organized by Russia's and Ukraine's chambers of commerce and industry, was last held in January 2014.

The roundtable talks that are currently underway in the Russian capital were organized jointly by Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Ukraine's league of machine engineers and employers.

Russia is represented by national Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sergey Katyrin and the head of the Belgorod's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vladimir Gerasimenko. Ukraine is represented by Viktor Medvedchuk, the chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life political party; lawmaker Alexandr Koltunovich; and Vladimir Savchenko from the league of machine engineers and employers. They have joined the talks through a video conference.