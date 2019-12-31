UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Sign Documents Ensuring Gas Transit Starting From January 1 - Miller

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have signed a set of documents ensuring transit of Russian gas via the Ukrainian territory starting from January 1, Alexey Miller, the chairman of Gazprom's Management Committee, said.

"After five days of continuous bilateral negotiations in Vienna, final decisions and final agreements were reached. At the same time, a whole set of agreements and contracts was signed, and these agreements are really a big package deal that restored the balance of interests of the parties," Miller told reporters.

"Starting from today, these documents become legally binding and ensure the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine after December 31, 2019," he added.

