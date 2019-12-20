UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Sign Protocol Of Deal On Gas Transit - Gazprom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Russia, Ukraine Sign Protocol of Deal on Gas Transit - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes, a representative of Russian gas giant Gazprom told reporters.

"Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol on agreements on continuing gas transit via Ukraine and settling the two sides' claims," the representative said.

