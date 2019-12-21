Russia, Ukraine Sign Protocol Of Deal On Gas Transit - Gazprom
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed a protocol of an agreement on continuing gas transit and settling disputes, a representative of Russian gas giant Gazprom told reporters.
"Russia and Ukraine signed a protocol on agreements on continuing gas transit via Ukraine and settling the two sides' claims," the representative said.