Russia, Ukraine Signed Gas Transit Contract for 5 Years - Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Ukraine and Russia have signed a gas transit agreement for five years, and Kiev expects to receive at least $7 billion as revenue during this period, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Ukraine has signed a gas transit contract for five years, during which we will receive over at least $7 billion. The parties could extend the contract for another ten years.

Ukraine's gas transmission system will be loaded, and this is energy security and welfare of the Ukrainians," the president wrote on Facebook.

Zelenskyy added that, according to the contract, Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters (1.5 trillion cubic feet) per year thereafter for four more years. The volume of deliveries could be increased.