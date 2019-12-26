UrduPoint.com
Russia, Ukraine Start Gas Talks In Vienna For Implementing Cooperation Protocol - Gazprom

Faizan Hashmi 39 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:57 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have started their negotiations in Vienna, aimed at implementing the gas cooperation protocol, which was signed on December 20 in Minsk, a representative of Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian gas negotiations have started in Vienna, in compliance with the December 20 protocol," the representative told reporters.

