Russia, Ukraine Start Gas Talks in Vienna for Implementing Cooperation Protocol - Gazprom

Russia and Ukraine have started their negotiations in Vienna, aimed at implementing the gas cooperation protocol, which was signed on December 20 in Minsk, a representative of Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine have started their negotiations in Vienna, aimed at implementing the gas cooperation protocol, which was signed on December 20 in Minsk, a representative of Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday.

"The Russian-Ukrainian gas negotiations have started in Vienna, in compliance with the December 20 protocol," the representative told reporters.