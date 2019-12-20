Russia, Ukraine to Hold High-Level Gas Talks in Minsk on Friday - Gazprom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will resume the gas talks in Minsk on Friday, the negotiations will be held at the high level, the Russian gas giant of Gazprom told reporters.

"The gas talks with Ukraine will be resumed in Minsk on Friday," a representative of the company said on late Thursday.

"The talks will be held at the high level, not a technical one. Gazprom [will be represented] by Miller," the representative of Gazprom added.

On Thursday, European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic announced that Russia, Ukraine and the European Union had reached a principle agreement on Russian gas transit via Ukraine. He added that the deal needed to be finalized and approved in Moscow and Kiev.