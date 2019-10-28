Russia, Ukraine to Intensify Discussion on New Rules, Tariffs of Gas Transit - Novak

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Russia and Ukraine will have to intensify company-level discussions on mutually acceptable rules for Russian gas transit through Ukraine specifically in terms of tariffs and rules pursuant to the integration of EU legal norms and standards in Ukraine Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday.

"In the near time, we will have to intensify our contacts at the level of companies, at the level of Gazprom and Ukrainian companies, in regards to working out, among everything, the most acceptable rules of interaction between the Russian and Ukrainian operators of the gas transit systems.

We will also study in the near future the methodology published on October 25, the methodology of determining the tariffs on gas transit across the territory of Ukraine. We wait for them to be published not only in Ukrainian but also in English, and it will be discussed soon, and we will analyze the competitiveness of these tariffs as compared to other routes," Novak said following the trilateral EU-Russia-Ukraine consultations on gas transit earlier in the day.