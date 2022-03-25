UrduPoint.com

Russia-Ukraine War Threatening Global Economic System: Mian Zahid Hussain

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2022 | 03:16 PM

Russia-Ukraine war threatening global economic system: Mian Zahid Hussain

Some powers are writing new rules for international trade

karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022) Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday said war between Russia and Ukraine poses a major threat to the West-controlled global economic order.

Russia and its allies are developing new rules for international trade while the threat of widespread hunger looms over the world due to the conflict, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the world is being divided into two blocks, the free market economy and the controlled economy, which will create new challenges.

Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader said that steps that were taken by former US President Trump, Britain's withdrawal from the European Union and the outbreak of Coronavirus had shaken the foundations of globalization and now key countries are nailing the last nail in its coffin.

The monopoly of the dollar which it has enjoyed for 78 years is under threat, he said, adding that Western countries had targeted Iran, Cuba, North Korea and other small countries whose economic losses were tolerable but now a big country has been targeted which may backfire.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Russia supplies the West with 24% oil and 80% gas and the sanctions will be producing unpredictable results.

Central Asian countries, like the rest of the world, are being hit hard by Western sanctions, their currencies are depreciating, economic pressures are mounting and remittances from Russia are declining, he observed.

The West should know that if the losses of the countries affected by the sanctions are not remedied, they will ignore the sanctions and put their own interests first.

International institutions like the IMF and World Bank should extend support to the poor countries caught unaware in the conflict and facing serious economic consequences.

The business leader further said that NATO countries have failed to secure Europe which has damaged their credibility while the visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister to Afghanistan is of utmost importance in the rapidly changing global situation.

He said the business community welcomed the offer of China to include Afghanistan in the CPEC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan NATO Afghanistan IMF World World Bank Business Ukraine Iran Poor Dollar Russia Europe China European Union Oil Visit Trump CPEC Alliance North Korea Cuba May Gas Market All From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits ..

Chief Of General Staff Turkish Armed Forces Visits Naval Headquarters

14 minutes ago
 Making a Gorgeous Impact –vivoReceived Outpourin ..

Making a Gorgeous Impact –vivoReceived Outpouring of Love for the V23 Series

21 minutes ago
 The miracle of '92

The miracle of '92

1 hour ago
 ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

ADB approves 300m dollars loan for Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Sh ..

Tons of meat burnt for witchcraft in Bani Gala: Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 NA will meet at Parliament House today

NA will meet at Parliament House today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>