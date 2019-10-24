Russia Up To 28th Place In World Bank's Doing Business 2020 Ranking - Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:03 PM
Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday.
The report showed that the advancement in the Ease of doing business ranking has been secured by Russia's reforms in improving access to electricity, protecting minority investors and making paying taxes easier.