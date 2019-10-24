UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Up To 28th Place In World Bank's Doing Business 2020 Ranking - Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:03 PM

Russia Up to 28th Place in World Bank's Doing Business 2020 Ranking - Report

Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday.

The report showed that the advancement in the Ease of doing business ranking has been secured by Russia's reforms in improving access to electricity, protecting minority investors and making paying taxes easier.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Bank Electricity Business Minority Russia 2020

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 8 4+64GB with 5000mAh Battery Sold Out ..

3 minutes ago

China to host expanded Club World Cup in 2021

15 minutes ago

IBIs share in banking assets increased to 14.4%

15 minutes ago

Zoom into the Details of Life with OPPO Reno2 TVC!

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 24 October 2019

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Great strides to wipe out polio must co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.