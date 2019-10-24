(@FahadShabbir)

Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia has moved to the 28th position of the World Bank's Doing Business 2020 ranking, which is four positions higher than the previous year's result, the fresh report showed on Thursday.

The report showed that the advancement in the Ease of doing business ranking has been secured by Russia's reforms in improving access to electricity, protecting minority investors and making paying taxes easier.