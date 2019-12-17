Russia-Urkaine-EU Ministerial on Gas Transit Planned for Thursday - Sefcovic

(@imziishan)

The next round of the Russia-Ukraine-European Commission political-level consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine will be held on Thursday, the European Commission's Vice-President for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) The next round of the Russia-Ukraine-European Commission political-level consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine will be held on Thursday, the European Commission's Vice-President for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, said.

"Looking forward to the next round of #TrilateralGasTalks at political level this Thursday 19 December. The time is high to send a positive message to markets and consumers," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter on Tuesday,