Russia-Urkaine-EU Ministerial On Gas Transit Planned For Thursday - Sefcovic
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 04:42 PM
The next round of the Russia-Ukraine-European Commission political-level consultations on Russian gas transit through Ukraine will be held on Thursday, the European Commission's Vice-President for the Energy Union, Maros Sefcovic, said
"Looking forward to the next round of #TrilateralGasTalks at political level this Thursday 19 December. The time is high to send a positive message to markets and consumers," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter on Tuesday,