Russia, US Agree To Create Consultative Mechanism For Economic Cooperation - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:04 PM

Russia, US Agree to Create Consultative Mechanism for Economic Cooperation - Ryabkov

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump, have agreed at their recent meeting at the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka to create a consultative mechanism for economic cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

Ryabkov said that the leaders had touched upon economic cooperation at the meeting. He also stressed that US companies' and entrepreneurs' interests in the Russian market was not declining despite sanctions.

"And exchange of remarks in Osaka that $25 billion [Russian-US trade] is practically nothing for a state that has such a potential illustrates a firm pulse beat.

We have previously expressed various ideas and concrete proposals on how to give impetus to this area of work. As the bureaucrats, we have focused on how to organize the practical work of the business through complementary mechanisms. It seems that finally in Osaka we have managed to succeed in agreeing to create a bilateral business council or a consultative body that will focus on this theme," Ryabkov said at a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

