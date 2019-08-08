Russia and Venezuela have signed a protocol on facilitating Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft's activities at two gas fields on the Latin American country's shelf

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Russia and Venezuela have signed a protocol on facilitating Russian state-owned oil company Rosneft's activities at two gas fields on the Latin American country's shelf.

The document, signed on July 10, has been published on Russia's official legal information portal. It amends the bilateral agreement on joint strategic projects, signed on September 10, 2009.

"To add a new paragraph to the Article 1 of the agreement between Russia and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on implementing joint strategic projects, signed on September 10, 2009, which would say: The sides create favorable and non-discriminating conditions and assist ... Rosneft and Grupo Rosneft C.A. in implementing the project on developing gas deposits Patao and Mejillones, located in the region of Mariscal Sucre, on the continental shelf of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the document read.