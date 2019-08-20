Russia, Venezuela to Boost Economic Cooperation Including in Mining Industry - Ryabkov

Russia and Venezuela will boost economic cooperation, including in mining industry and machine engineering, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia and Venezuela will boost economic cooperation, including in mining industry and machine engineering, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are discussing not economical assistance, but economical cooperation," Ryabkov said, when asked whether Russia's possible increasing of its aid to the Latin American country was on the agenda during Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez's visit to Moscow.

"We continue working on a range of projects. New possibilities emerge in some areas, such as mining industry and ... machine engineering. We continue work on Russian grain deliveries to Venezuela in quite significant amounts. As I see it, the government started ... such discussions already yesterday," Ryabkov added.