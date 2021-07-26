Russia Wants Cooperation With Japan But Kuril Islands Issue Will Not Be Revised - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) Russia is interested in developing economic cooperation with Japan but a revision of the results of World War II is out of question, Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee, told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, currently on a visit to the disputed Kuril Islands, said that the possibility of introducing a free customs are there is under consideration.

The official also expressed the belief it is necessary to maintain a reduced insurance premium rate in the territory.

"Russia would be interested in economic cooperation with countries of the Far East region, including Japan. But one should understand that any revision of the results of World War II is out of question. We are talking about purely economic and financial issues related to the development of the Far East, the Sakhalin region and, in particular, the Kurils," Karasin explained.