Russia Wants to Continue Cooperation With Saudi Arabia, No Differences on OPEC+ - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Russia wants to continue its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Saudi Arabia and has never had any differences with the country over oil reduction under the OPEC+ deal, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"Cooperation within the previously reached agreements continues.

A meeting of the JMMC [the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+], a ministerial, is planned for March. We are highly satisfied with cooperation with our partners from Saudi Arabia. Of course, we want to continue cooperating not only multilaterally, within the OPEC+, but bilaterally as well. We have many things to discuss regarding joint development of energy," Novak said.

"We have never had these differences," Novak added, when asked whether Russia and Saudi Arabia have different stands on the fate of the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal.