UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Wants To Diversify Gas Transit Routes, Keep Ukrainian Route - Deputy Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 02:24 PM

Russia Wants to Diversify Gas Transit Routes, Keep Ukrainian Route - Deputy Prime Minister

Russia is interested in diversifying its gas transit routes and wants to retain the route through Ukraine as one of the options, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia is interested in diversifying its gas transit routes and wants to retain the route through Ukraine as one of the options, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We are interested in, as are all European consumers, that gas transit routes are diversified.

The more routes there are, the more dependable supply is in case of emergency situations," Kozak said.

He added Russia was interested in preserving its transit route through Ukraine in five years, after the recently signed contract for gas tranit expired.

"We are interested in preserving this route. ... That is what we agreed on. If the new contract works well, we will consider extending it after the next regulatory period," Kozak said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Gas All

Recent Stories

PTI govt is doing everything in violation of Quaid ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Mi-8 Helicopters to Get Extra Armor After ..

50 seconds ago

Collective efforts vital for prosperity of country ..

52 seconds ago

Russia to Keep Oil Market Balanced in Cooperation ..

53 seconds ago

OIC: Comprehensive Plan to Empower Persons with Di ..

12 minutes ago

US Spy Jets Fly Over Korean Peninsula Amid Concern ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.