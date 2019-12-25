Russia Wants to Diversify Gas Transit Routes, Keep Ukrainian Route - Deputy Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russia is interested in diversifying its gas transit routes and wants to retain the route through Ukraine as one of the options, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak has said in an interview with the Russia-24 broadcaster.

"We are interested in, as are all European consumers, that gas transit routes are diversified.

The more routes there are, the more dependable supply is in case of emergency situations," Kozak said.

He added Russia was interested in preserving its transit route through Ukraine in five years, after the recently signed contract for gas tranit expired.

"We are interested in preserving this route. ... That is what we agreed on. If the new contract works well, we will consider extending it after the next regulatory period," Kozak said.