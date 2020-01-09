UrduPoint.com
Russia Wants To Sell Oil To Belarus At Very High Price - Lukashenko

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 09:09 PM

Russia Wants to Sell Oil to Belarus at Very High Price - Lukashenko

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday he had failed to agree with Russian President Vladimir Putin on oil supply to the republic, since Moscow wanted to sell crude to Minsk at a very high price

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday he had failed to agree with Russian President Vladimir Putin on oil supply to the republic, since Moscow wanted to sell crude to Minsk at a very high price.

"Why haven't we reached an agreement with the president of Russia on oil yet? Because Russia wants us to buy oil from them at prices higher than world prices. Have you ever seen anything like this?" the Belta state news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

