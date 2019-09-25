UrduPoint.com
Russia Warns Against Military Action In Middle East In Response To Saudi Oil Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 seconds ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:10 AM

Russia Warns Against Military Action in Middle East in Response to Saudi Oil Attacks

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) A boost in US military presence in the middle East will not resolve tensions in the Persian Gulf, particularly in light of the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told journalists.

"We do not think that such issues can be resolved with an increase of military presence. We think that all the details must be verified; an objective investigation [must be carried out]. In any case, such issues should not be resolved through military means," Vershinin stressed.

The drone attacks on two Saudi Aramco plants, in Abqaiq and Khurais, were carried out earlier this month. As a result of significant damage done to the facilities, the production of about 5.7 million barrels of crude oil per day was suspended, which is about half of Saudi Arabia's total daily output.

The Houthi rebel movement in Yemen has claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities.

Washington and a number of European countries have blamed Iran for the attacks. Tehran has denied any involvement in the attacks.

