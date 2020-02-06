Russia Was 2nd Largest Oil Supplier to US in October 2019 - US Department of Energy

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia became the second largest oil supplier to the United States in October 2019, overtaking Mexico, a report by the Energy Information Administration of the United States Department of Energy (EIA) for January-November 2019 said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Russia became the second largest oil supplier to the United States in October 2019, overtaking Mexico, a report by the Energy Information Administration of the United States Department of Energy (EIA) for January-November 2019 said.

Russia delivered 20.92 million barrels to the US in October.

Canada remained the largest importer by a wide margin, supplying 136.51 million barrels, while deliveries from Mexico totaled 17.089 million barrels. Exports from Saudi Arabia amounted to 13.77 million barrels.

The following month, Russia exported 19.21 million barrels of oil to the US, falling Mexico (21.16 million) and behind Canada (118.78 million). Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, exported 10.66 million barrels.

Data from December has not yet been published.