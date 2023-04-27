(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia will do everything possible to meet Turkey's energy needs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Russia will certainly continue to reliably provide Turkey with energy resources, primarily natural gas," Putin said during a video conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, devoted to the fuel loading of the Akkuyu NPP.