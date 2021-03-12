Russia Will Hold Eastern Economic Forum in Regular Format in September - Organizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

This year's edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in offline format in Russia's Far Eastern Federal University in September, Roscongress told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) This year's edition of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) will be held in offline format in Russia's Far Eastern Federal University in September, Roscongress told Sputnik on Friday.

"The VI EEF will be held from September 2-4, 2021, in the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University," Roscongress said.

The 2020 edition of the annual forum was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.