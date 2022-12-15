Russia Will Increase LNG Supplies by 70 Bln Cubic Meters by 2030 - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Russia will increase LNG supplies by 70 billion cubic meters, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"New LNG projects in Yamal (Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region) will allow to increase the production of liquefied natural gas by 70 billion cubic meters by 2030, which will also help expand the geography of exports," Putin said at the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects.