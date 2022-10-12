Russia Will Not Deliver Energy to Countries That Impose Price Caps - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) Russia will not go against common sense and supply energy to countries that impose price caps, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Russia will not act contrary to common sense, pay for someone else's well-being at its own expense.

We will not supply energy resources to those countries that will limit their prices," Putin told the Russian Energy Week.

The Russian president also said that the EU is making the situation worse when making decisions on price caps on Russian oil.

"Let me note one more important point. Suppose, as I already said, the notorious cap on oil prices is introduced, but who will guarantee that the same cap will not be set in other sectors of the economy," Putin added.