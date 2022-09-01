Russia Will Not Deliver Oil to Countries That Will Support Price Cap - Novak

The idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil is absurd, and Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support this decision, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The idea of putting a limit on the price of Russian oil is absurd, and Moscow will not deliver oil and oil products to countries that will support this decision, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"In my opinion, this is completely absurd," Novak told reporters when asked about G7 plan to place a cap on the Russian oil.

The official said that if such a decision is made than Russia "will not supply oil and oil products" to those countries that will impose price caps "as we will not work on non-market conditions."