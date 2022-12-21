UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Militarize Country, Economy - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Russia will militarize the country and the economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will not be militarizing the country and the economy. First of all, because the development level achieved today, the structure of the economy and so on, do not require it, we simply do not need to do something unnecessary to the detriment of the country, to the detriment of our people and the economy of the social sphere.

I want to emphasize once again, we do not intend and will not do this," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry board.

