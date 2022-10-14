UrduPoint.com

Russia Will Not Supply Oil To Countries That Set Any Price Cap - Novak

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Russia will not supply oil to countries that will set a price ceiling, neither at $60 per barrel, nor at any other cost, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen proposed a price cap for Russian oil at about $60 a barrel. Russian President Vladimir Putin, commenting on the West's idea to limit prices for Russian energy, stated that Russia would not supply anything abroad if this would be contrary to its own interests.

"Russia will not supply those countries that will set a price cap, whatever it is, $60 or another. This is interference in market instruments. We are ready to work with those consumers who are ready to work on market conditions," Novak told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

The US could put a cap on its supplies to Europe, Novak said.

"As for the head of the US Treasury, who proposed some figure, we would probably advise our US partners in this regard to set some price cap for the resources they supply to Europe," he said.

