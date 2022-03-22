Russia Will Not Wait for Return of Foreign Car Makers Forever - Industry Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia may have to say goodbye to some foreign car makers as it is impossible to wait for their decision to come back forever, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We are still in dialogue with all car makers and foreign brands. With someone we have a clear understanding that they will stay here, including their production capacity and supply of components in our market. Perhaps with someone we will unfortunately have to say goodbye, because we can not wait forever," Manturov told reporters.