Russia Will Only Restrict Oil Supplies to EU in Response to Further Sanctions - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Russian oil supplies to the European Union can be restricted only as part of retaliatory measures to Western sanctions for the country's military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Friday, G7 finance ministers confirmed their intention to impose price caps for Russian oil as part of expanded sanctions against the country. Moscow, in turn, pledged to stop exporting Russian oil to the states that would apply the limits. According to White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, Russia is already trading oil at significant discounts.

"Of course, this can only be a retaliatory measure," Peskov told journalists, when asked about when Russia would be ready to limit its oil supplies to the EU.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, with the EU pledging to end its dependence on Russian energy supplies.

In particular, the bloc has already approved seven packages of sanctions against Moscow. The last package adopted on July 21 included gradual phase-out of Russian oil. It provided for a complete import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil as of December 5, 2022, and petroleum products as of February 5, 2023. The EU seeks to ban all Russian oil imports in the future.