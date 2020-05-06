Russia Will Survive Even If Oil Price Falls to $10 Per Barrel - Finance Minister Siluanov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia has created the necessary financial buffers and will survive even if the oil price falls to $10 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"About five years ago, if Urals oil had cost less than $15 ” that is, the budget doesn't receive any of oil and gas revenues ” it would have been a crisis," Siluanov said in an interview with the Vedomosti business daily.

"Now oil is not being paid attention to in the same manner because we have created the necessary financial buffers and even with the price at $10 we will survive. This is a past war, and we are prepared for it, but today we are facing a challenge of a completely new scale," he said.