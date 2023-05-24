UrduPoint.com

Russia Working On Transitioning To Use Of National Currencies In Settlements - Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Russia Working on Transitioning to Use of National Currencies in Settlements - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia is working on reducing the share of currencies of unfriendly countries in mutual settlements and intends to work even more actively with partners around the world to reach a full transition to the use of national currencies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are committed to reducing the share of currencies of unfriendly countries in mutual settlements and intend to work even more actively with partners around the world and the Eurasian Economic Union to reach a full transition to national currencies, to the use of national currencies in mutual settlements," Putin said in an address to the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow.

