UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Yemen Hope To Restore Economic Ties Once Peace Returns - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:52 PM

Russia, Yemen Hope to Restore Economic Ties Once Peace Returns - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with the top Yemeni diplomat on Wednesday that the two nations hoped to promptly restore economic ties after peace returned to Yemen

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with the top Yemeni diplomat on Wednesday that the two nations hoped to promptly restore economic ties after peace returned to Yemen.

"We were saddened to note that the Yemeni crisis all but froze our economic, trade, humanitarian and educational contacts," Lavrov told a press conference in Sochi.

"But, despite this, we today reaffirmed our mutual intent to restore business ties in full after the armed conflict end and a unified government is formed in Yemen," he added.

Lavrov said that he and his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, hoped this would happen "as soon as possible." He said Russia was concerned about Yemen's precarious humanitarian situation and called for the lifting of the Saudi air, sea and land blockade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Russia Yemen Saudi Sochi All Government Top

Recent Stories

Next year's Vuelta to start from Utrecht

1 minute ago

Secretary Irrigation SP terms establishing of Sout ..

1 minute ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

1 minute ago

Ex-aide says UK Covid policy failed the public

1 minute ago

Moscow Refutes Claims of Involvement in Ryanair Pl ..

4 minutes ago

EU Sets 10 Priorities to Tackle Organized Crime in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.