Russia, Yemen Hope to Restore Economic Ties Once Peace Returns - Lavrov

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with the top Yemeni diplomat on Wednesday that the two nations hoped to promptly restore economic ties after peace returned to Yemen.

"We were saddened to note that the Yemeni crisis all but froze our economic, trade, humanitarian and educational contacts," Lavrov told a press conference in Sochi.

"But, despite this, we today reaffirmed our mutual intent to restore business ties in full after the armed conflict end and a unified government is formed in Yemen," he added.

Lavrov said that he and his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, hoped this would happen "as soon as possible." He said Russia was concerned about Yemen's precarious humanitarian situation and called for the lifting of the Saudi air, sea and land blockade.