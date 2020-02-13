UrduPoint.com
Russia Yet To Decide On Additional Oil Production Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:09 PM

Russia Yet to Decide on Additional Oil Production Cuts Under OPEC+ Deal - Kremlin

Russia has not yet made a decision on additionally reducing oil production under the OPEC+ deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the country will reveal its position in due time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Russia has not yet made a decision on additionally reducing oil production under the OPEC+ deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, adding that the country will reveal its position in due time.

As oil demand is expected to fall amid the coronavirus outbreak in China, oil prices have decreased, and the OPEC+ has recommended that the oil production cuts deal be extended to year end and output be cut by additional 600,000 barrels per day to stabilize the market. Russia has not yet revealed its stand.

"No," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia has already made a decision.

He added that Russia would announce its decision "timely."

