Russian Accounts Chamber Head Says World Economy on Verge of Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The world economy is on a brink of a crisis amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and falling oil prices, Russian Accounts Chamber head Alexey Kudrin said on Friday.

"I want to say that, most likely, we are on a brink of a crisis," Kudrin said, adding that the current crisis could be "quite sensitive.

"

The economist added that China was a driving force for the world economy during a crisis in 2008, but this time the situation is different, as Beijing was also hit-hard with the coronavirus pandemic.