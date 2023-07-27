Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Hold Over 90% of Global Market - Alrosa

Russian and African state-owned companies hold over 90% of the global diamond-mining market, therefore, they need to determine a common sustainable development agenda and unified standards for responsible business conduct, the director general of Russian group of diamond mining companies Alrosa, Pavel Marinychev, said on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russian and African state-owned companies hold over 90% of the global diamond-mining market, therefore, they need to determine a common sustainable development agenda and unified standards for responsible business conduct, the director general of Russian group of diamond mining companies Alrosa, Pavel Marinychev, said on Thursday.

"We as a company consider it important at the level of diamond-mining industry stakeholders - state-owned companies of Russia and Africa - since together we hold more than 90% of the global diamond-mining industry - to come up with a common sustainable development strategy and common standards for responsible business conduct. The standards that are basic and not forced upon us," Marinychev said at the Russia-Africa Summit in St.

Petersburg.

Alrosa considers well-timed and important the emerging dialogue between African diamond-producing countries and Russia, which is aimed at developing common approaches to further mining operations, "including to ensure a stable, predictable and sustainable diamond market, which is in line with our national interests," he added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.