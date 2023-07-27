Open Menu

Russian, African Diamond-Mining State Companies Hold Over 90% Of Global Market - Alrosa

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Russian and African state-owned companies hold over 90% of the global diamond-mining market, therefore, they need to determine a common sustainable development agenda and unified standards for responsible business conduct, the director general of Russian group of diamond mining companies Alrosa, Pavel Marinychev, said on Thursday

"We as a company consider it important at the level of diamond-mining industry stakeholders - state-owned companies of Russia and Africa - since together we hold more than 90% of the global diamond-mining industry - to come up with a common sustainable development strategy and common standards for responsible business conduct. The standards that are basic and not forced upon us," Marinychev said at the Russia-Africa Summit in St.

Petersburg.

Alrosa considers well-timed and important the emerging dialogue between African diamond-producing countries and Russia, which is aimed at developing common approaches to further mining operations, "including to ensure a stable, predictable and sustainable diamond market, which is in line with our national interests," he added.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of international and bilateral documents. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

