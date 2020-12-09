- Home
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:18 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russia's state commission for mineral reserves has confirmed that Rosneft energy company had discovered a gas field in the Kara Sea with reserves totaling 800 billion cubic meters, Rosneft said on Wednesday.
"The state commission for reserves has confirmed that Rosneft has discovered a new Arctic gas field in the Kara Sea, and has recommended Rosgeolfond [the Russian Federal Geological Fund] to put it on the state register ... with gas reserves estimated at 800 billion cubic meters," Rosneft said in a press release.
The gas field, which is classified as unique, was named after Soviet marshal Georgy Zhukov in honor of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.