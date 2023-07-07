Russian Agricultural Bank Dismisses Option of Creating Subsidiary to Reconnect to SWIFT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian Agricultural Bank told Sputnik on Thursday that it is not considering the option of establishing a subsidiary so that it could be reconnected to the SWIFT banking system as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We do not consider at all the option to create the Russian Agricultural Bank's subsidiary to connect it to the SWIFT payment system for settlements under the grain deal," the bank said.

Earlier this week, The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the EU was looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the scheme was obviously not working.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to unblock grain and fertilizer exports in the Black Sea amid hostilities.

The package deal included a memorandum between the UN and Russia to facilitate Russian exports, including through the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component was not being fully implemented.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believes July 18 to be the day of the grain deal's termination.