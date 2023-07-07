Open Menu

Russian Agricultural Bank Dismisses Option Of Creating Subsidiary To Reconnect To SWIFT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Russian Agricultural Bank Dismisses Option of Creating Subsidiary to Reconnect to SWIFT

The Russian Agricultural Bank told Sputnik on Thursday that it is not considering the option of establishing a subsidiary so that it could be reconnected to the SWIFT banking system as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The Russian Agricultural Bank told Sputnik on Thursday that it is not considering the option of establishing a subsidiary so that it could be reconnected to the SWIFT banking system as part of the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"We do not consider at all the option to create the Russian Agricultural Bank's subsidiary to connect it to the SWIFT payment system for settlements under the grain deal," the bank said.

Earlier this week, The Financial Times reported, citing sources, that the EU was looking into the possibility of reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT through the creation of a subsidiary to safeguard the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is due to expire on July 17.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the scheme was obviously not working.

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN reached an agreement on July 22, 2022, to unblock grain and fertilizer exports in the Black Sea amid hostilities.

The package deal included a memorandum between the UN and Russia to facilitate Russian exports, including through the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline. Moscow has since agreed to several extensions to the deal, which is now due to expire in mid-July, but complained that its memorandum component was not being fully implemented.

On June 7, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Tolyatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv Region. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that the explosion would complicate the extension of the grain deal.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said earlier this week that Russia believes July 18 to be the day of the grain deal's termination.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Bank Kharkiv June July All Agreement

Recent Stories

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on North ..

Chinese Shipping Firm to Deploy 5 Vessels on Northern Sea Route to Russia - Offi ..

25 minutes ago
 'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

'Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran' observed

20 minutes ago
 KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sew ..

KWSB to get equipment soon for clearing choked sewerage lines: Mayor Karachi

20 minutes ago
 Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant ..

Weather in Hyderabad ,surroundings turns pleasant after rain

20 minutes ago
 Zelensky meeting Turkey's Erdogan to push Ukraine ..

Zelensky meeting Turkey's Erdogan to push Ukraine NATO bid

13 minutes ago
 Lithuania, Latvia, Poland Urge NATO to Strengthen ..

Lithuania, Latvia, Poland Urge NATO to Strengthen Eastern Flank of Alliance

13 minutes ago
US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on ..

US House Oversight Panel Head Requests Briefing on Cocaine Found in White House ..

13 minutes ago
 Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West ..

Israeli forces kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid

13 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar, PPP finance team hold meeting with I ..

Naveed Qamar, PPP finance team hold meeting with IMF country representative

13 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi condemns Holy Quran desecration in S ..

Mayor Karachi condemns Holy Quran desecration in Sweden

13 minutes ago
 City Local Council Mardan condemns desecration of ..

City Local Council Mardan condemns desecration of Holy Quran

13 minutes ago
 People should register their vote for general elec ..

People should register their vote for general election by 13 July: Sharifullah

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business