Russian Agricultural Bank Rejoining SWIFT On Agenda, Negotiations Underway - Cavusoglu

The issue of Russian Agricultural Bank reconnecting to the SWIFT payment system is on the agenda, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that negotiations on the matter are underway

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) The issue of Russian Agricultural Bank reconnecting to the SWIFT payment system is on the agenda, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that negotiations on the matter are underway.

"The issue of Russian Agricultural Bank reconnecting to the SWIFT system is on the agenda, negotiations are underway on this matter," Cavusoglu said in an interview with the NTV broadcaster.

