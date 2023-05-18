UrduPoint.com

Russian Agricultural Bank Says Earned $136Mln Net Profit In Q1 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Russian Agricultural Bank Says Earned $136Mln Net Profit in Q1 2023

The net profit of the Russian Agricultural Bank under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 10.9 billion rubles ($136 million), which is twice its profit for the whole of 2022, according to the banks fresh report published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The net profit of the Russian Agricultural Bank under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) amounted to 10.9 billion rubles ($136 million), which is twice its profit for the whole of 2022, according to the banks fresh report published on Thursday.

The bank's loan portfolio before deducting reserves for the quarter increased by 2.1% to 3.484 trillion rubles, the report said. At the same time, loans to legal entities increased by 3.1% to 2.91 trillion rubles, and to citizens decreased by 2.

8% to 573.2 billion rubles. The bank explained that the decline in the retail loan portfolio is due to the conservative risk policy of the bank and the priority of financial support for the agro-industrial complex.

According to the results of the first quarter, the volume of funds on the accounts of the bank's customers increased by 9.3% and amounted to 3.676 trillion rubles. Funds of legal entities increased by 11.7% and amounted to 1.556 trillion rubles, and of individuals increased by 1.4%, to 1.686 trillion rubles.

